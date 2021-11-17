Real Madrid | Mino Raiola rules out a team for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is, leaving Kylian Mbappé aside, the most talented player to go into free agency in June 2022. The Frenchman arrived, 5 years ago, at Old trafford, with Manchester United paying € 105 M to Juventus for the return of the prodigal son.

Five years later, the French midfielder has had chiaroscuro in the English team, playing at a very good level, but having sections of poor performance, not at all consistent with the large amount invested by the Glazers in its incorporation. Now, less than 2 months to be able to sign with any team, every day information about Pogba’s future occurs, and Mino Raiola, his agent, wanted to allude to the rumors about his client.

The return to Juventus, ruled out

“Pogba back to Juventus? Dreaming is free. He who does not dream is dead. I do not forbid dreams to anyone. I also do it every day so let’s dream. Let’s see if they come true. December is the month of dreams, with Christmas and all the holidays. It’s still too early, we’ll see what happens. We don’t know why, but when we talk about Pogba in England, even the dead wake up “, has declared to Rai sarcastically the Italian super agent, who also represents players like Erling Haaland, Matthijs de Ligt or Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In this way, Raiola practically rules out the possibility of Paul Pogba returning to Turin. The Frenchman has aroused the interest of the best clubs in Europe, such as Real Madrid, PSG or FC Barcelona. Raiola has narrowed the list, but the soap opera about the future of the Parisian is not over yet.