Rapper Cardi B gives her daughter a diamond necklace

Cardi B is throwing the house out the window to celebrate her daughter Kulture’s third birthday. The artist has never skimped on expenses when it comes to her first-born and has even received criticism many times for giving her gifts of great economic value such as replicas of branded cars or branded bags. The last one that has been delivered on such a special date could be included in this type of present since it is nothing more and nothing less than a diamond necklace.

Cardi B is not known, precisely, for her discretion and restraint. She likes things big, the more flashy and luxurious, the better, both professionally and personally. And so he has shown it again in the celebration of his daughter’s birthday.

The rapper, who is currently pregnant with her second child with singer Offset, has organized an extravagant birthday party for her little girl at a theme park, the American Dream Meadowlands in New Jersey. Kulture enjoyed a fantasy themed party where both she and her mother appeared dressed as princesses, surrounded by balloons and even with a carriage in the style of Cinderella.

The little girl had a great time, as can be seen in the photos and videos that her parents shared on social networks. A succulent catering, with a tower made of crabs, fed the guests, who ended up dancing in the middle of the floor while the children played in a ball pit. But the icing on the cake was still missing: the luxurious gift that practically no three-year-old girl can dream of.





The family went to a restaurant for dinner and Cardi B brought out a square box lined with dark velvet for the girl to open. His expectant face turned to pure emotion when he saw what it contained: a diamond necklace with various pendants full of sparkles.

The beads that accompany the jewel are elements that would define the tastes of the little Kulture: a Hermès brand bag, the Chanel logo, the Kulture initial, a heart and the face of Minnie Mouse as a central ornament, all in shades pink. This accessory, whose price is unknown, is the work of Elliot Eliantte, a famous jewelry maker who specializes in customizing accessories for the stars.





Cardi B has been criticized on various occasions for entertaining her daughter with such expensive gifts. The music star has defended herself saying that she is free to gift Kulture with whatever she wants and that she likes extravagance and luxury so that she gets used to it since, as the daughter of a diva, she also has to learn to live like this.