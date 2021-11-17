Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 16

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Netflix take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Spain:

1. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

2. If I were rich

Santi is a young man in distress who, overnight, becomes rich. Very rich. The problem is, the “best” thing you can do is not tell your friends. And much less your partner, of course.

3. Bad Boys for Life

The Miami Police Department and its elite AMMO team attempt to take down Armando Armas, the head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded assassin with a vicious and polluting nature. He is engaged in cartel work and is sent by his mother, Isabel, to kill Mike.

Four. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

5. 7 prisoners

To offer a better life to his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job at a São Paulo landfill for his new boss, Luca, but finds himself trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking.

6. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

7. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

8. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

Our favorite monster family embarks on a luxury cruise ship so Drac can finally take a break from providing a vacation to the rest at the hotel. It’s a smooth sailing for Drac’s gang as the monsters indulge in all the onboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball and exotic excursions, to catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes that Drac has fallen in love with the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all monsters.

9. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

10. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Netflix offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises Netflix has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.