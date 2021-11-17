Ranking Apple in the United States: Top 10 of the songs most listened to today Wednesday, November 17

Music makes our lives happy and inspires us. Some titles give us comfort and others make us feel good. Whether you are at home, at work or on any trip, you no longer have to search too much: you will find a great offer with diversity of genres on the streaming platforms.

In the case of Manzana, there is a list that shows what people are listening to in real time. Thus, it seeks to become a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Sure many of them are already in your favorites, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Listens Top 10 Most Wanted Songs:

1. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Taylor Swift’s newest, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” goes straight to the top of the favorites list. Will it reach the precious number one in the preferences?

2. Easy on me

With a favorable difference of 1, Adele’s new song is today at number 2 on the list of songs preferred by listeners.

3. Smokin Out The Window

“Smokin Out The Window” by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak and Silk Sonic loses steam. Today he reaps insufficient support to continue his journey to number one on the podium. It is already placed in the third position, which indicates that it is going to start.

Four. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)

Drake’s “Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)” is currently playing on this platform, after rising in the ranking up to position 4. Yesterday he was at number 5, but the fans decided to continue his climb.

5. No love

Summer Walker and SZA’s latest single is already looming as a new classic. «No Love» enters today with a firm step to the list of songs most listened to in this platform of streaming.

6. Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

Reaping success is synonymous with Drake. So it is not surprising that his new production, called “Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)”, debuted in sixth place at that time. Who else could boast of having so many first-entry views?

7. Who Want Smoke ?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk & 21 Savage)

If we talk about the spoiled of the public, we must mention Nardo Wick. Perhaps this is why «Who Want Smoke ?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk & 21 Savage) »debuts at the ranking straight into seventh place.

8. Bitter (Narration By Cardi B)

Eighth, continues “Bitter (Narration By Cardi B)” by Summer Walker and Cardi B.

9. Already Dead

This is the Juice WRLD song that ranks in ninth place. After several weeks at the top of the counts, his popularity is now on the decline.

10. Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)

“Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” premieres today in this ranking. The success of Polo G is giving a lot to talk about. Catchy, perfect and with a lot of potential … What more could you ask from a song?

Apple wins the hearts of its listeners with the best music offering. What topics will be preferred by the American public in the future? What will be the next figure that will become a reference?

Stay tuned for the answers.