Rafael Baca rules out that Cruz Azul owes bonuses to the squad

Rafael Baca joined José de Jesús Corona and ruled out that the board has a debt with the Cruz Azul players for the champion’s bonuses.

One of the rumors that took the most force, during the past days, is related to an alleged malaise of the Cruz Azul staff with the celestial directive. The reason they used was only one: the top management still did not pay the players to lift the Liga MX title and win the Champion of Champions..

Nevertheless, the celestial players were in charge of denying it quickly. First it was the captain, José de Jesús Corona, who pointed out in an interview that It was a lie and that all the players are clear about the payment dates they agreed. So far, the Machine board has met the deadlines.

Now Rafael Baca has joined. The celestial midfielder is one of the team’s benchmarks, and today at a press conference he assured that it is clear that small rumors will end up big and with a lot of echo in clubs like Cruz Azul. However, he took advantage of denying that there are debts to the staff.

“It is normal, Cruz Azul is a very media team and things always come out, at the end of everything that is said very little is true. Nobody owes us anything on the issue of bonds here, we are all up to date, Cruz Azul has always responded, has always paid on time, everything is in order “, affirmed the celestial player.

In addition, Baca took the opportunity to confirm that the only thing the players think about today is defeating Rayados in the playoffs. “The important thing is the game against Monterrey to move forward and from there go step by step, not get ahead of ourselves and take this game with the importance it deserves and be aware that we can achieve great things if we play together “, Hill.