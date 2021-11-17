Rafa Márquez asks for coherence in calls from El Tri, even if it is necessary to ‘erase’ Europeans

The Mexican team is entering a slight ‘crisis‘ after accumulate two losses in the Octagonal Final, fact for which not only is the resignation of Tata Martino being asked, but now a legend like Rafa Márquez asks for coherence in the calls of the Tri, even if you have to stop calling Europeans.











The truth is that Mexico does not have many elements that can change a party in a time of crisis, more if the best, like the Tecatito Corona, they are not at their best, so Rafa marquez even consider that turn around to see more to the Liga MX or other sides.

Rafa Márquez’s request for future calls

During the ‘Sports Contact’ program, the Kaiser spoke of who he would call to rescue the Tri of this crisis that they are experiencing, where he did not give specific names but he did make it clear that hierarchies must stop weighingWell, the team is not doing any good.

“Who to summon, I would throw more for people who are in a good level. That the hierarchy does not weigh so much, who is not so heavy or that he is playing in Europe. We need people who put that dynamic, that put that aggressiveness. If it’s people from here, who is playing in the Liga MX, then welcome, but if it is something that Tata Martino has to think about ”, mentioned Rafa Márquez.

In the same way the historical ex-footballer I consider that the process of the Tata Martino has received hard blows, because not only is he losing credibility, but now he is involved in a adverse situation where he must see how to get out of the hole his team has entered.

“It is a hard blow for the Tata Martino because things were more or less good, but now that they are bad, I think that now the doubts come in and it’s where maybe we’ll see what is Tata Martino going to look at for reverse this situation”, Declared Rafa Márquez.

Players like Chicharito Hernández, Carlos Vela, as well as changes in goal and defense, is what the hobby has asked to restore the path of the Mexican National Team, since the calls of the Tata martino They haven’t worked lately and neither has their game scheme.