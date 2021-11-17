Radio Profile | On November 17, 2003, Britney Spears received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

That wouldn’t be the only accolade of the year for the pop princess, as she would also win the American Music Awards as “Favorite Female Rap / Hip Hop Artist” and be nominated for a Grammy in the “Best Vocal Pop Album” categories for “Britney” and “Best Female Pop Vocal Performance” for “Overprotected.” It would have to wait until 2005 to get that award in the “best dance recording” category for “Toxic.”

One of the most resounding events of the year that had her as the protagonist was in her presentation at the opening of the MTV Video Music Awards, where Madonna would kiss her and Christina Aguilera on the mouth. This meant her reappearance on the music scene after a few months of standing and, for the critics of the time, it was the end of her transitional period with which she wanted to begin to be treated as an adult woman.

2003 would be a very important year for her not only because of the recognition obtained, but also because she would assume creative control of what would be her fourth album, “In the Zone”, released on November 18, 2003 and which would have hits of the stature. from “Everytime”, “Me Against the Music” with none other than Madonna, a strategic decision to better promote the plate, and “Toxic”, the first censored video of his career. “In The Zone” would be widely promoted around the world, and although it would not achieve the numbers of its first albums, it would get 6 million plates sold, which would make it the fourth best studio album of the diva in terms of commercial success. .

On November 17, 2003 the American singer Britney Spears received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, thus being the youngest singer to receive it.

The story is also news. Radio Profile.

Screenplay by Lucas Boltrino. Voiceover by Pita Fortín.

by Radio Profile FM 101.9