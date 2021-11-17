Puig, Reddick and Hoyd join Toros

Los Toros del Este announced the return of slugger Yasiel Puig and reliever James Hoyt, as well as the signing of Major League Baseball outfielder Josh Reddick.

The announcement was made by general manager Raymond Abreu, who clarified that “our native players are always going to be a priority, but we understand that having talent with so much experience always helps.”

The Cuban Puig, who comes from an outstanding performance in the Mexican league, will be in his second consecutive season with the Roma franchise.

“Yasiel will give us more depth in the lineup, he will help us defensively and his type of game fits the plan we have in place to return to the postseason,” said Raymond Abreu.

Puig comes from winning the Defensive Player of the Year in the Mexican Baseball League after making no mistakes and achieving 9 assists playing right field for Águila de Veracruz. In 62 games.

On an offensive level, Puig had a .312 / .409 / 517 offensive line with 10 homers, 12 doubles, 37 runs, 43 RBIs and 8 stolen bases in 10 attempts.

Last season with the Toros del Este, Puig played 5 games in the Regular Series and had a .500 on-base percentage in 20 appearances.

Hoyt will be in his third season in Dominican baseball and second with the Toros. In his career at home, the 35-year-old right-hander has a 2.95 ERA in 39.2 innings, including the postseason, with 18 walks and 50 strikeouts, limiting opposition to a .208 average. This year on the big team with the Angels, the right-hander threw 8 innings of 11 strikeouts.

Reddick, a 13-year Major League Baseball veteran, played in the 2010 season with the Gigantes del Cibao. In the majors he has worn the jersey of Boston, Oakland, Dodgers, Houston and more recently that of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his career he has 146 home runs and a career hitting .262, having eight double-figure home run seasons, including 32 in 2012 with the Oakland Athletics.

“Reddick’s experience and seniority will be of great help,” Abreu said when making the announcement. “Having that bat available to come off the bench or playing in the role that the manager decides will make us stronger,” he concluded.

Hoyt was added to the weekly roster and will be ready to debut starting this Tuesday. Puig and Reddick arrive this week in the country and will be part of the weekly roster starting next Monday.