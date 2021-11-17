Profeco launches alert for failures in these car brands

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) warned consumers about possible malfunctions or failures in three car models from Hyundai, KIA and Suzuki.

According to the consumer magazine for the month of November, around thousand 496 Suzuki Ignis 2021 model; thousand 577 KIA Forte model 2017 and 2018, and 42,212 Hyundai Tucson 2016 to 2021 have faults

According to Profeco reports, in the Suzuki ignis An improper seal was found in the breather pipe in the fuel tank, which is why a fuel leak could occur, as well as while driving the car if the tank was full.



The KIA ForteIn both models, it presented possible faults in the illumination of the warning lights (icons) related to the engine inside the instrument panel. As well as foreign and different noises to the engine, while it is running.



Some users mentioned to Profeco that the models of Hyundai tucson they had unusual faults when using the brake pedal and that some indicators of the operation of the dashboard, the engine warning light and the ABS would come on for no reason while the car was being driven normally.



Another failure that alerted the agency was that, in very extraordinary cases, cars that present the so-called Hecu module (Hydraulic & Electronic Control Unit) could experience a thermal increase in the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire inside the engine. same.

Regarding the aforementioned models, Profeco has taken measures to prevent accidents from happening in the future, as well as Suzuki mentioned that it is necessary to check the correct sealing of the tank breather pipe valve at all times.

While KIA will reward affected customers with the replacement, free, of the crankcase, oil and filters of the same of each of the units. Hyundai undertook to thoroughly review the fuse kit in the dash electrical circuit and to analyze the model’s software, to avoid incidents.