Price, presentation and when it goes on sale

This Tuesday it was confirmed that Cruz Azul will launch a special commemorative jersey for the conquest of its ninth title on the MX LeagueHowever, few details have come to light about this new T-shirt, so here we leave you all the information that is known so far.

What is the Cruz Azul commemorative shirt like?

The special jersey of the Mexican Soccer Champion it is retro style, it shines in royal blue color, just like the one that carried the authentic Cruz Azul Machine in its most glorious time, on the decade of 70’s, when it was consecrated as Three-time champion and won most of their titles; likewise, it has transpired that the clothing will not have advertising prints, just like in those years.

When is the presentation?

Will be this Wednesday, November 17 when Cruz Azul makes the official presentation of the commemorative novena t-shirt, in the facilities of The Ferris Wheel, in an exclusive event that very few amateurs will have the opportunity to attend to know the long-awaited garment of the Champion, with the nine stars.

What will its price be and when does it go on sale?

It should be noted that neither the cement team, neither Joma, have released the official information in this regard, however, some vendors alternates of official products of Machine they warned that it would be between next friday and monday when available for sale the retro Champion T-shirt, while el only price that has been handled so far is $ 1,350 Mexican pesos.