Price of the dollar today, November 17, appreciating peso

Today Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.7265 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20,7084 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.37% or 7.7 cents, trading around 20.68 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6559 and a maximum of 20.8038 pesos.

The dollar weighted index loses 0.16%. The Mexican peso is the fourth most appreciated currency in the broad basket of main crosses, after the Russian ruble with 1.04%, the Israeli shekel with 0.79% and the Swedish krona with 0.53%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 20.70 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 20.89

: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.24

: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.24 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.45

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.45 Banorte: Buy: $$ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $$ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80 IXE: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.95 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30 Monex: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.32

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.32 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.73

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.73 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.34

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.34 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.24

Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.24 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 60,238.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.46 pesos, for $ 27.92 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MyBags.com every day.