PlayStation joined the Xbox anniversary party and celebrated

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Xbox celebrated its 20th anniversary in a big way this week with a stream packed with exciting news for fans of the brand and its flagship franchises, such as Halo. The rest of the industry was not indifferent to this special date, so various companies joined in the celebrations.

Developers like SEGA and Bethesda did not miss the opportunity to congratulate the Xbox team for all their work during these 2 decades. PlayStation didn’t want to be left behind, so it also did something special to celebrate alongside Xbox.

Find out: Xbox: 20 years of struggle, successes, failures and video games

Here’s how PlayStation celebrated Xbox’s 20th anniversary

Xbox published a video on its social networks to start the celebrations for its 20 years. Shortly after his anniversary stream, the PlayStation Twitter account wrote him a short message to celebrate this special moment.

“Congratulations on the big day!” Reads the message from PlayStation. Of course, Xbox continued the conversation and also gave a short response: “Thanks, friend, games soon?”, Commented the celebrated company.

The controversy was immediate, as some users believe that Xbox’s response was criticizing PlayStation. However, the reality is that it was an invitation to play and enjoy video games together.

As we told you, SEGA joined the celebrations, as several of its games joined the backward compatibility program. Bethesda also used its social media to acknowledge Xbox’s legacy.

Thank you, friend, games soon? 💚 💙 – Xbox (@Xbox) November 15, 2021

Happy 20th birthday @Xbox! From today, you can play Gunvalkyrie, Otogi: Myth of Demons, and Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors via Xbox Backwards Compatibility on Xbox Series S | X and Xbox One! 🕷️#SEGAForever # Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/vCLShfep9i – SEGA Forever (@SEGAForever) November 15, 2021

In case you missed it: How to download multiplayer from Halo Infinite free? How much does it weigh on Xbox and PC?

We recommend you visit this link to know all the news related to Xbox, its consoles, games and services.

Related Video: Bethesda and Xbox Union is Official!