Pilar Rubio, Kylie Jenner or Cristina Pedroche bet on the ‘baby boomer’ for their manicure | Fashion and Beauty

If we talk about manicure it is impossible not to think about Rosalia. She made more and more women and men focus on decorating their nails to unsuspected points. In his case he opted for extravagance and baroque style. And many of us wonder how we could combine those extra long nails with a normal day to day. Complicated.

But there are more practical versions and they have more and more followers. One of the most recurrent manicures is the French that is committed to simplicity and discretion in a double pink and white tone. Now there is a variant that, since last year, is increasingly on the rise, the ‘baby boomer’ manicure.

Also known as ‘french faded’, it is based on the blurring of colors in such a way that the cut that exists in the French between one color and another is eliminated. What it brings is an even more natural effect.

They have an elegant and delicate character and are sweeping because they adapt to all ages and at any time of the year. Come on, it’s the wild card manicure to succeed whenever and wherever.





Pilar Rubio opts for the ‘baby boomer’ manicure. / @ pilarrubio / Instagram

Trend among influencers

There are already many celebrities who have used it in its different forms. For example, we have seen Pilar Rubio opt for the round ones. Cristina Pedroche placeholder image It is more of wearing them in point and Kylie jenner she always adds a micro-pearl type accessory to give it a more glamorous touch.

Of course, if we had to indicate which is the most requested, we would surely be right when saying that it is the almond shape and gel finish that gives a harmonious touch to the hand without detracting from that natural character that many long for in their nails.

For tastes, colors, you know, but it seems that more and more people are betting on this manicure than is named after a generation, the one born between 1946 and 1964, a time in which the most recurring tones were white and pink.

And although those were the colors that started this new trend, the truth is that this gradient has led to much more experimentation that is very present on Instagram.