Photos of Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, walking in New York

At first she denied her pregnancy, perhaps so that her family would be the first to know the news, but as the weeks went by, she decided to confirm her state of pregnancy, so she no longer hides her belly, which shows how close she is. from becoming a mother, to the lenses of paparazzi cameras.

These are the photos of Guacamouly in which it is seen that, at least, Jennifer Lawrence is already in the third trimester of her pregnancy:

On November 16, the trailer for ‘Do not look up’ was published, which will premiere on December 24 through Netflix and where the actress participates with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans and the singer Ariana Grande.

Something curious that happened on the set was a scene that DiCaprio, Streep and Lawrence improvised for 16 minutes.

While that premiere rolls around, Lawrence has kept a low profile; orne of the people who has managed to get closer to the actress is Adele, who now lives in Los Angeles and seeks to live a more ‘quiet’ life. Both have decided to spend more time at home and the fact that Lawrence is one of the singer’s neighbors has made them become very close friends.

For now, Jennifer has preferred to take a break to enjoy her pregnancy and prepare for the arrival of her first child.