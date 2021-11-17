Phoebe Dynevor and the perfect satin dress for the holidays

The first signs that Christmas is coming They are not only in the streets and shop windows, but also in the collections of your favorite brands, where sequin dresses and velvet suits begin to occupy a prominent place among the novelties. Therefore, the time has come to go looking for all the necessary inspiration to become the best dressed of any special celebration. In this sense, the last look of the actress Phoebe Dynevor, known for her participation in the series of Netflix The Bridgertons, shows that it is possible to follow the style code of party looks without falling into predictable bets, like the ubiquitous black minidress.







With a look of very natural beauty focused on the gaze cat eye, the actress has left all the prominence of the wardrobe in the dress. There are also no accessories that complement this proposal. and it is that, the special aesthetics of the garment, does not require major adornments. The design chosen for the occasion signs it Louis Vuitton and belongs to their autumn / winter 2020-2021 collection. It is a pale green model with a satin finish. It incorporates several trend details that lead us to think about the romantic wardrobe of the character that the actress plays in the Netflix fiction. On the one hand, the dress features two ties on the shoulders that introduce that festive point that we look for in an evening look. On the other, satin fabric is combined with lace in the chest area, and at the bottom of the skirt, finished with frills, there is also lace with embroidery.

The cut of the dress, a fitted silhouette at the waist and open at the skirt area, is ideal for those straight girls who want to create a certain sense of volume. While on the catwalk, the firm opted to add a casual touch to the dress by showing off a biker jacket and velcro sneakers, Phoebe Dynevor has been denounced by minimalism. To complete the look, devised by stylist Nicky Yates, she has chosen some stilettos black, the classic that does not go out of style.







Her role as Daphne Bridgerton launched the singer to stardom, now a potential style icon. His influence has not gone unnoticed by the fashion industry. She has lent her face to campaigns for firms such as Self Portrait and a few weeks ago she became new favorite of the beauty world, being the protagonist of Charlotte Tilbury’s Christmas campaign. In addition, she is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, a privilege she shares with other professional colleagues, such as Emma Stone or Ho Yeon Jung, from The Squid Game. The second season of The Bridgertons will end up consolidating this young promise, whom we will also see on the small screen in the British series Call My Agent, in the recording phase, and where he will share the screen with Helena Boham Carter.