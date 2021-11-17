Phil Spencer regrets Halo Infinite delay: ‘I don’t like how we did it’

Today they are fulfilled 20 years since the launch of the first Xbox and the company will celebrate it with a commemorative event that will take place at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Before that, GQ has published an extensive report in which it reviews the two decades of history of this video console firm, an article in which company personalities such as Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, who has spoken about hot topics like the exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls VI or the delay from Halo Infinite.

The new installment of the saga Halo was scheduled to hit the market last year, alongside Xbox Series X / S, but 343 Industries announced that it will finally arrive in 2022. We have already assimilated that the final date of Halo Infinite It is December 8 (although there are those who believe that the multiplayer will be published today by surprise), but at the time the announcement of this delay did not feel quite right, as it usually happens; not even Phil Spencer himself liked having to make that decision and in his company’s anniversary article he acknowledges that they could have made the change public in another way.

Phil Spencer unhappy with the delay Halo Infinite

“I don’t like how we did it”Spencer begins in relation to the announcement of the delay shortly after showing the famous first trailer gameplay from Halo Infinite: “I don’t like that we showed the game, talked about it for the launch of the consoles and then, in a matter of a month, we would have to postpone it,” he is sincere. Phil Spencer attributes problems with development to an excess of self-esteem related to the hope in being able to reach the established goals: “We should have known before and just been honest with ourselves. It was not a matter of self-deception, but rather of hope. And I don’t think hope is a great development strategy. “

Be that as it may, Halo Infinite arrive the December 8 to Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC, being available on all three platforms through Xbox Game Pass the same day of its launch.