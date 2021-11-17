Peso falls as the dollar strengthens after US retail sales data

The Mexican peso depreciated against him American dollar this Tuesday. The local currency fell due to the strengthening of the greenback, after knowing a data of retail sales much higher than expected in the United States.

The United States retail sales they grew 1.7% in October, according to data released by the Commerce Department. This data was known after the highest inflation since 1990 (30 years) was released last Wednesday.

After the local holiday, without data of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the exchange rate ended the session at 20.7084 units against Reuters reference 20.6794 units, with a movement of 2.9 cents or 0.14 percent.

The pair traded in a range between a high of 20.8484 units (in a two-week high) and a low of 20.5569 units.

At the close, the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US currency against a basket of six reference currencies, was up 0.50% to 95.88 points. It previously peaked at 95.92 point, a maximum not seen since July 2020.

“Economic figures continue to play a relevant role in measuring the performance of economic activity on a global scale,” local CI Banco explained in a report.

jose.rivera@eleconomista.mx