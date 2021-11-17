Paul Rudd’s wife would have voted for Keanu Reeves as the sexiest man

We recently told you that Paul rudd, 52-year-old actor famous for his portrayal of “Ant-Man” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; was chosen by the magazine People as the sexiest man alive in 2021. At the time of his appointment, his own Rudd he was dumbfounded; However, it turns out that his wife is even more so, and that he would have even voted for someone else: Keanu Reeves.

Rudd, who received his coveted title publicly on the show Stephen Colbert; said that he himself broke the news to his wife, the producer Julie Yaeger, who was quite surprised about it.

“She was dumbfounded”– said Rudd in an interview with People. “But you know, he was also very sweet about it. After laughing a bit and looking surprised, she said, ‘Oh, you got it right.’ And that was very sweet. He was probably not telling the truth, but what was he going to say? Via People.

And it does seem that Julie was not quite telling the truth, since in a new interview with Extra TV the actor admitted that his wife had voted for the popular Keanu reeves 💔.

“Come on, it’s Keanu. I would also vote for him “, admitted Paul rudd with a hint of humility and sarcasm. Via Extra TV.

What the very sincere Julie seems to ignore is that ReevesThe 57-year-old has already claimed the title of sexiest man in the world for People, but retroactively to 2015.

In another part of the interview, Rudd He talked about his new movie ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, and what it was like to work with the original stars of the film

“You look down and you only see those three guys standing. You can’t possibly not get a little nervous or excited. It’s like, there they are – I still feel it. “ Via Extra TV.

Rudd continues to illuminate screens large and small. Throughout this month, he has co-starred in the Apple TV + series ‘The Shrink Next Door’ with Will ferrell. As to Reeves, recently appeared in the official trailer of ‘Matrix: Resurrections’.