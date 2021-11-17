Pachuca analyzes a wide deck of coaches for 2022

Pachuca is clear about the profile they are looking for; now they only have to analyze who complies

MEXICO — Pachuca He is very clear about the profile of who will be his new technical director in 2022, after stopping the continuity of four tournaments that the Uruguayan was leading Paulo pezzolano at the helm.

The president of the Pachuca, Armando Martinez, affirms that he has no doubts about the type of coach who will join the team, although he does not yet know if he will be a foreigner as has become customary in the last six years. Before Pezzolano, they led the Tuzos: Diego Alonso (Uruguayan), Pako Ayestarán (Spanish) and Martín Palermo (Argentine).

Armando Martínez, president of Pachuca. Imago7

“The profile is very clear to us; we just have to analyze all the coaches in the deck, which is wide, to see exactly who meets that profile. When we have it tied up, we will make it known ”, declared Armando Martínez to ESPN Digital.

“As always, we want a coach who works with the kids; must have a methodology and be well prepared; He has to combine the guys with the experienced players, who fight for the title. He has to be a person of values, which we have always had in the club; It is nothing different this time, “he explained. Armando Martinez.

Then rejected Armando Martinez that they look for a strategist with a long career, since “we have never cared about it; we care about your ability, your preparation, your attitudes. We have never cared about long routes, ”he reiterated.

The board of directors is already working on shaping the squad, in addition to analyzing at the same time the person who will occupy the sports management, a position that became vacant with the departure of Marco Garcés. On the other hand, Armando Martínez referred to Kevin Álvarez, a right back who thanks to his performance in the MX League caught the attention of the national technician Gerardo ‘Tata”Martino, who included him in the team that played last gold Cup.

“Kevin is one of the best in the club from the basics; he is a great player and apart from that he is a ‘kid’, a great human being, very well-established and mature ”; he considers that he must carry out a process in national teams, hence there is no annoyance towards the Tricolor coaching staff for not having summoned him lately.

The manager considers that in the National Team there are those who should be at this moment and “we all have to support the national team; we can’t ‘throw choke kicks’ midway through the process. ‘Tata’ has all the players very located. Kevin will be in the National Team very soon, playing for the right back. I don’t know if I was ready for a knockout game yet; but what is going to come is going to come ”.