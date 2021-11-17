Oxxo will have stores with natural light to save energy

Oxxo, the convenience store chain, will incorporate a new store model whose mission will be to reduce its energy consumption; the Mexican Economic Development format (Femsa) will incorporate into its units SOLUX domes, manufactured to capture the sunlight and take advantage of it during the hours when there is sun exposure.

“The domes together with more efficient and dimmable luminaires allow us to maintain the necessary light inside the store. at any time of day. This will allow us to save 50 percent of energy against traditional technologies (fluorescent lighting) and have additional savings of more than 20 percent of energy by attenuating the light intensity by taking advantage of natural light ”, said the company in a statement.

In this tenor, 14 SOLUX domes were incorporated , in order to add to the energy savings by naturally lighting the store without transmitting heat.

The first store with this new standard opened on November 12 in Guadalajara Jalisco.

“On OxxoThrough our sustainability strategy, we promote a balance between economic growth, environmental care and social well-being. Our medium and long-term objective is to enable more branches like this nationwide, “he said. Abel Esquivel Fong, national manager of Construction and Design in the company.

In order to have a sustainable building proposal, the chain also made alliances with Lithonia and Acuity Controls, Cemex, among others. In the case of cementitious products, 40 cubic meters of concrete were supplied Vertua, sustainable technology with low CO2 emissions, which reduces 4.7 tons of CO2 to the Earth, equivalent to the use of 373 vehicles in a day or 19 thousand km that are no longer driven by average passenger cars.

What’s more, more than 90 cubic meters of Reducrack concrete were used, technology that helps reduce or replace the use of reinforcing steel in concrete elements. The main benefits of this product are the reduction of construction times and the elimination of waste related to the use of conventional steel on site by almost 50 percent.

While Pavicrete was used in the pavement, which increases the useful life and also generates a reduction in CO2 emissions, helping to reduce the heat island effect.

MRA