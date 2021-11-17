Otamendi mocks Raphinha’s brutal elbow on social networks: “I went to the ball”

Nicolás Otamendi elbowed Raphinha in the face in the classic between Brazil vs. Argentina and mocked the play on Instagram



Argentina and Brazil tied to zero goals last Tuesday night in San Juan (Argentine territory), for the South American qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

As usual, the classic of the Conmebol it was played with intensity and violent plays. But one in particular attracted attention. In the first half, Nicolas Otamendi, in a dispute for the ball with Raphinha, gave a strong elbow in the mouth of the Brazilian, who bled at that time.

Otamendi elbows Rafinha in Argentina vs. Brazil

Even with the intervention of the VAR, Andres Cunha, whistling the field responsible, ordered the play to continue and did not even show the Argentine defender the yellow card. On the official page of Instagram from the television channel TyC Sports, the text said: “Did we save ourselves from the red one or was it nothing?”

Otamendi commented on the publication ironically, noting that ‘he had gone to the ball’. In the first place of the tie with 35 points and without any defeat, the Brazilian team played its last match in 2021. The next match will be against Ecuador on January 27.