Oscars 2022: These are the favorite productions in the Best Film category

The Oscars 2022 officially mark the passage of 2 whole years, in which the industry had to adapt to the chaos caused by the pandemic. Back then, many projects were filmed following strict Covid-19 protocols, while others that had been postponed were finally able to see the light of day, either in cinemas or on broadcast platforms. streaming (or both). However, this crisis is far from having an end.

As a result, the films competing at the Oscars 2022 for this season they are a mixed bag. They range from big budget hits to very pop-up productions. indie.

There are also several actors seeking their first Oscars (Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Kirsten Dunst) and talented women (Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Siân Heder) waiting to be featured in the Best Director category, after the success of Chloé. Zhao with Nomadland.

Before the March 27 ceremony, here they are The films that aspire to win big at the Oscars 2022:

The Power of the Dog

The haunting and brutal western by Jane Campion shows us the life of a rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) who terrorizes his brother’s new wife (Kirsten Dunst). It is one of the productions that aspires to win the award for Best Picture, in part for its hypnotic cinematography, its haunting soundtrack and its heartbreaking performances. It could also make your respected director the third woman in history to receive an Oscar for Best Director.

Belfast

Winning the coveted Toronto Film Festival Audience Award, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical production chronicles his childhood during the Belfast riots and we believe this film is set to dominate the nomination list. Jude Hill is extraordinary as the boy at the center of the story, as are the actors who play his parents and grandparents: Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench.

Dune

Dune, is a stellar sci-fi proposition that has given cinemas around the world a needed boost, grossing more than $ 350 million. Denis Villeneuve’s creation is likely to be rewarded with nominations across the board. Her Production Design is masterful, the visuals are breathtaking, the costumes fantastic, and the music was created by Oscar-winning legend Hans Zimmer, which makes her truly moving.

King richard

Fifteen years after his last Oscar nomination for The pursuit of happiness, Will Smith could land a statuette for his passionate role as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena’s father and tennis coach, in the thrilling biopic of Reinaldo Marcus Green. Who else is part of the production? Beyoncé, who could face Billie Eilish in the Original Song category with the theme Be alive.

Licorice Pizza

If someone deserves an Oscaris likely the eight-time nominee, Paul Thomas Anderson. Critics have praised his latest romantic production: the story of a teenager (Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) who pursues an older woman (Alana Haim). A nomination for Best Original Screenplay seems almost guaranteed, but this production could easily go further.

Spencer

While Pablo Larraín’s mind-blowing version of Princess Diana’s fateful trip to Sandringham for Christmas 1991 may divide opinion among Academy voters, there is no denying the power, scope, and haunting precision of the interpretation. Kristen Stewart as Lady Di. Credit should also go to Jonny Greenwood’s sad soundtrack and Jacqueline Durran’s exquisite wardrobe.

Nightmare alley

Guillermo del Toro’s last film, the tender The Shape of Water, won four statuettes, including Best Picture. However, this thriller noir it’s even more star-studded, with Bradley Cooper as an amusement fair worker and Cate Blanchett as a sinister psychiatrist, alongside fellow Oscar nominees Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and Richard Jenkins.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Putting them together, Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Joel Coen have 10 Oscars, so it would be safe to assume that the trio’s compelling new collaboration will be a favorite in the upcoming awards season. It is a haunting and stylized account of Shakespeare’s saga of murderous ambition and all-consuming guilt. A production bathed in mist and shot in flawless black and white.

The Lost Daughter

In her long-awaited feature-film directorial debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal turns Elena Ferrante’s fascinating novel of the same name into a deep, cinematographically rich meditation on the joys and agonies of motherhood. A nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay would be well deserved, as would recognition for the always flawless Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson.

Parallel Mothers

Despite not having been selected for Best International Feature Film in Spain, Pedro Almodóvar’s dramatic melodrama follows two women who meet in a maternity ward. This production could fall into other categories, from Original Soundtrack to Best Cinematography. Its greatest asset? Penelope Cruz, winner of the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival, who is in the running for Best Actress.

CODA

In early 2021, Siân Heder’s charming comedy based on the story of a son of deaf parents took Sundance by storm, becoming the first film to win every major festival award in the drama category, in the United States alone. An exuberant crowd-pleaser, and one that could enter the race for the Best Picture award or earn some mention of newcomer Emilia Jones and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.