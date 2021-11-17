Online Premieres: Review of “The Little Things”, by John Lee Hancock (HBO Max)

Until recently, I believed that there was an unwritten law that Denzel Washington couldn’t make a bad movie. But now I’m starting to doubt, as titles like THE LITTLE THINGS They make me wonder if at any moment we will not run into one. Let’s put it another way: I have the impression that without Denzel in the lead role this ninth thriller would be quite unbearable. But having him makes it, I don’t know, tolerable?

THE LITTLE THINGS it’s one of those examples of movies that don’t live up to what they promise. Not only because of Washington’s presence but also because of other recognizable cast members like Remi Malek and Jared Leto (I’ll come back to them later) and a director like John Lee Hancock (screenwriter for A PERFECT WORLDby Clint Eastwood, and director of EL ALAMO, A POSSIBLE DREAM and THE HIGHWAYMEN, among others) which is characterized by its classical training and its narrative solvency.

This is a script that Hancock wrote in the early ’90s and it shows. Not only because it takes place at that time but because it is clearly “dated” dramatically at that stage (which goes from THE SILENCE OF THE INOCENTS to CAPITALS SINS) in which Hollywood almost obsessively made thrillers about gruesome serial killers. It is curious, in fact, that the plot has so many points of contact with that of David Fincher’s classic film since the director claims to have written it before (in an interview he even showed that the registration of the script was from 1993) of having seen that movie.

Here, too, there are two policemen with similar characteristics to those Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt embodied in that film: one veteran and troubled, the other young and impetuous; one African American and one white; one with a complicated family life and the other happily married. There is a serial killer who may be revealed by averaging the film and, without spoiling, we will say that the ending sequence also has many similarities. And yes, everything happens in Los Angeles.

Washington plays Joe Deacon, who they call “Deke,” a police officer from Bakersfield, California, who travels to Los Angeles to search for evidence of a case. When we got there we found out that he used to work in that place but that he has left for reasons that we will discover little by little and that reveal a troubled past. In Los Angeles he runs into Jimmy Baxter, the new Homicide manager of the place, an arrogant young man who plays Malek a bit exaggerating the stereotype. Washington, in the role of Deacon, is the opposite: timid, low-key, a somewhat paunchy veteran who appears to be a bit depressed.

It’s clear from the outset that they don’t like each other, but Baxter is working on a case that appears to be that of a serial killer. And the issue has some commonalities that Deke grappled with five years ago that led to the end of his career there. Thus, Baxter ends up asking her to accompany him and help in an investigation that becomes more urgent after the disappearance of a new girl under mysterious circumstances. And Deke, using days off his vacation, stays to contribute his knowledge.

With more “street” than the Baxter university, Deke quickly arrives at an electrical repair business where a certain Albert Sparma works, who seems to do everything possible to arouse everyone’s suspicions. Strongly characterized, Leto plays Sparma as a cross between the Joker and Charles Manson. And, of course, with that look he quickly becomes the main suspect. But, after questioning him and in the absence of evidence, the policemen doubt whether the guy is really the murderer or someone fascinated by the world of crime and who, for some reason, wants to attract the attention of detectives.

From then on, Deke and Baxter will try by not entirely legal means to obtain evidence of Sparma’s involvement in the crimes. And his chase will be mixed with other red herrings and a few brief flashbacks that will gradually clarify what happened years ago with Deke. It is a rather tortuous and confusing part of the story, which will lead the film to a sort of swamp from which it does not seem to be able to find a way out. However, in its last third, THE LITTLE THINGS will hit a twist fincherian that will give the story a new air. Not enough for the experience to be entirely satisfactory, but at least to leave the viewer with a certain intrigue and even curiosity to know more, something that is not usually common in this type of thrillers, who are more used to offering answers than new questions. .

What is disturbing, if you will, about the last part of the story, is that it does not happen so much to discover whether or not Sparma was the murderer but to analyze how police officers deal with the consequences of their actions, especially when they escape from legal proceedings. and they can include wrong decisions. In that sense, both Deke (for the past) and Baxter (for the present) become both victims and perpetrators, having a role in the investigation that not only does not correspond to the legal but can have tragic consequences. It is only there, in its last minutes, that the film seems to escape from the routine scheme that it had been leading up to now and open a somewhat more intriguing door. It may be too late, but worse is nothing.

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING TWO PARAGRAPHS CONTAIN SPOILERS ON THE END. IF THEY DIDN’T SEE THE MOVIE THEY SHOULD STOP HERE.

The similarities with CAPITALS SINS they become especially notable when Sparma convinces Baxter to drive him into the middle of the desert where he will show him the place where he buried the corpse of the girl they are looking for. Once there he will begin to provoke him and annoy him with threats to his own family until Baxter ends up hitting him with the shovel he is digging with and accidentally kills him. There Deke will appear and tell him to bury him while he makes all the evidence disappear. And it will emphasize to you, especially, that you do not do what he did years ago (his case was even more murky) and do not live disturbed by the matter. Of course: we will never know if Sparma was the murderer or not, although everything seems to indicate that he was not.

So Deke cleans the murdered suspect’s house and then sends Baxter an object (a hair clip, one of the “little things” that gives the film its title and that can reveal the identity of a careless killer) that supposedly reveals that Sparma did kill that woman and that it was worth it to have entered his house without a court order and even to have killed him without confirming his guilt. But the viewer knows that it is false, that Deke did not find that brooch at Sparma’s house but bought it and sent it to him to prevent the same thing from happening to Baxter as he did to him. Better one cop chased by ghosts than two …