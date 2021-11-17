One of Hugh Jackman’s best friends reveals his payment problem

Hugh jackman He is one of the most charismatic and beloved actors in Hollywood. The Australian became known to the whole world after being chosen to give life to Wolverine in X Men and since then it has not stopped succeeding.

In addition, the actor has also demonstrated on more than one occasion his passion for music and his great vocal skills in films such as ‘Les Miserables’ or ‘The Great Showman’, where everyone has been able to see his great versatility on stage.

Jackman has earned a good reputation in all these years of career so nobody expected they are the revealing words from one of his best friends, the host of the radio show ‘Triple M’, Gus Worland, who has confessed a part of him that nobody expected. And it seems that a Hugh jackman it is difficult for him to take out his wallet when it comes to to pay.

“He usually has people with him, or they invite you, so he just goes in and out of the sites. “To which he adds:” It’s a problem for me, I’m not sure I have enough money left on my credit cards to continue with this, “he explains. Gus Worland in the podcast ‘Something To Talk About‘, what can you hear here.

At the end, Gus comments on an incident they had in Los Angeles, in which his friend Hugh was’forgot ‘the wallet, and ended up not paying half the bill, which amounted to $ 3,000. But despite this small problem, Gus says that their relationship is unbeatable, and that they talk several times a day, even on ‘Face Time’.

Surely you are interested in:

The torment of Hugh Jackman on the set of ‘X-Men’, revealed by his partner Anna Paquin