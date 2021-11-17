Not just Beyond Light, all Destiny 2 expansions are leaving Xbox Game Pass

Just yesterday with the arrival of the new wave of games for Xbox Game Pass in November, they also announced those that will come out soon at the end of the month, as you can see in our news, but as an extra, Microsoft wanted to notify users: Destiny 2 More Beyond Light, the last major expansion to launch on Xbox Game Pass, leaves the service on December 8.

But if it is bad news, the update that the Xbox Wire page has undergone in the last hours, further aggravates the situation, since it seems that Destiny 2 will abandon the service completely on console and Cloud Gaming: Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions will also leave Game Pass that same day, precisely in which the Bungie anniversary pack is activated, which will bring more new content to the game.

Destiny 2 will no longer have a good source of users

Luckily for PC users, Destiny 2 expansions will continue to be included in Xbox Game Pass for them, perhaps due to its recent addition, but console users should be thinking about acquiring Beyond Light and Shadowkeep, because Regarding Forsaken, in case you didn’t remember, it will be FREE from December 8 to February 22, the date on which the new expansion of The Witch Queen arrives.

These movements were almost predictable, because they already announced this past summer that The Witch Queen will not arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass, urging players who have taken advantage of this year’s inclusion of Destiny 2’s Beyond Light in the service to buy their next big game. expansion.