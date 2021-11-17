Nissan Qashqai launches a bargain for those who want the SUV without spending a lot of money and not giving up almost nothing

The new Nissan qashqai it is taking positions in the market. After a few weeks on sale at Spain, the Japanese SUV is gaining more and more followers.

However, we cannot deny that the Qashqai It is not a cheap SUV. The access version starts around 25,000 euros. And we are talking about the most basic version in which we will have to give up many elements. If we want something complete we will have to drop more than € 30,000. Or we had, because Nissan just released one intermediate version which becomes one of the most balanced in terms of value for money.

Nissan Qashqai 2021

Nissan launches a very balanced version for the Qashqai range

This is the version N-GO 2022. This new model can be associated with two different mechanics and comes with extra equipment to take into account.

Regarding the mechanical versions available, this finish can be configured in the versions of 140 hp 1.3 petrol with manual gearbox of six ratios and to 158 hp with X-Tronic automatic transmission and front or all-wheel drive. Both variants have a 12-volt MHEV system, earning them the ECO label from the DGT.

Equipment and price for the Qashqai N-GO 2022

On equipment, this finish N-GO 2022 includes elements such as 9-inch screen, Nissan Connect system and Tom-Tom mapping with remote updates, Android and Apple compatibility, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, Wi-Fi for seven devices, charging points with USB-A and USB-C in the front and rear seats and a 15W wireless charger.

Nissan Qashqai 2021

And pay attention to the price, because a Nissan qashqai in his version of 140 hp with the finish N-GO 2022 starts in the 28,225 euros.