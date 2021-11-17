Nicolas Cage’s movie gets an excellent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage He has moved away from the big Hollywood productions to star in rather independent films. The most recent of them is Pig, a film that focuses on a man who lives in the forest. Against all odds, apparently this title is already becoming one of the greatest successes of the remembered protagonist of The Orchid Thief (2003). And is that the feature film co-written and directed by Michael Sarnoski already garnered a 97% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synosis of this film reads: “A truffle hunter living alone in the wilds of Oregon, returns to Portland to retrieve his beloved truffle sow, who has been kidnapped.” So just as the name suggests, the co-star of this story is a pig who accompanies the character of Cage in his daily work. After its premiere in theaters in the United States, Pig It begins to emerge as one of the best film works of 2021 so far.

Nicolas Cage in Pig. Photo: Neon.

RT’s critical consensus statement says that this installment “defies the nonsense of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored in the shockingly raw performance of Nicolas Cage”. On the other hand, Variety have also celebrated this footage with a review that says: “As a descent into the important world of illegal truffle hunting, it is unexpectedly emotional: as a showcase for Cage’s brilliance, it is a revelation.”

In turn, the 57-year-old actor has acknowledged in different interviews that he felt in tune with the spirit of this project from the beginning and that, in fact, he developed a certain affinity with his lonely character.