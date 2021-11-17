Nicolas Cage to play himself in film about Nicholas Cage

The actor Nicolas Cage will soon star in ‘the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, a movie about how strange it is to be Nicolas Cage. Yes, just like you read it. The character of his person will be brought to the big screen by himself, as he will also be the producer of the film. However, it is not merely autobiographical.

They revealed that Cage plays a fictional version of himself, penniless and bored with acting. He charges a $ 1 million appearance fee to go see a “dangerous superfan”, who somehow transforms into a CIA agent and uses all of his “shamanic nouveau” acting skills to save the world.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal known for his role in ‘The Mandalorian’, Sharon horgan of Catastrophe, Neil Patrick Harris by How I Met Your Mother and Tiffany haddish by Girls Trip. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Ghosted creator Tom Gormican from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.

In addition, it also features Nicholas Cage not only as an actor and character, but also as a producer, as he has previously done in other projects. Apparently the movie was It will premiere on April 22, 2022.

Nicholas Cage is an actor who had great popularity in the 90’sHe made films such as “Goodbye to Las Vegas”, “Contracara”, “An Angel in Love”, “The Master of War”, among others.

Cage has been nominated and awarded for numerous major film awards and won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his performance in Goodbye to Las Vegas.

However, he has been an actor who has been praised for various roles by others who have criticized him, especially in recent years.