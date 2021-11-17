Neymar pretends an injury to go to party

New Neymar scandal. The Brazilian star was not active with the Brazilian National Team last Tuesday, in the 0-0 draw against his Argentine counterpart, within the Conmebol qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

The verdeamarela already has her ticket for next year’s fair. In 13 games he has 35 points, with 11 games won and just two tied, without knowing the defeat. They are also the squad with the most goals scored 27, and only four against.

With information from “Os donos da bola” (Owners of the ball), The Rio striker never had plans to play against Messi and company. His first attempt was to be sent off against Colombia, an attempt he made several times, he even went to “fight” and insult the referee, which did not happen.

It was then that he said he was injured. The Paris Saint Germain player commented on presenting a discomfort in the adductor. “With pain in the adductor, you can play. With that kind of pain you can have minutes. I broke down and it is possible to play, ”said Neto, host of said program.

Once he said that, he added that Neymar partied before the game against Argentina: “Neymar has the right to leave if it were his day off, but there is a game. He was free on Saturday and Sunday, and shows up on Monday saying he’s in pain. The first thing he should have done when the game is over is with ice.

“What did Neymar do? He went at night to the bar where all the famous go. Is this the player that represents Brazil?

Other controversial injuries of Neymar

This is not the first time that the Brazilian star has been involved in such a scandal. In the month of February, this year, and for the fourth season in a row, he presented an injury in February, and it is speculated that it is to be able to celebrate the birthday of his sister who has her birthday on March 11.

Between what are you saying and telling, Brazil is already classified for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 with Neymar as its great figure in his bid to get his sixth title, next November.