news, requirements and how to download it

Windows 10 21H2 is the next Windows feature update, along with the release of Windows 11. It was announced by Microsoft in the Windows Blog and they refer to it as a “feature upgrade.” This means that it is a minor update fast installation and low weight. It is now generally available for download through Windows Update.

What’s new in Windows 10 21H2

As we just discussed, Windows 10 21H2 is distributed as a feature update based on the technology of enablement package. This means that both its download and installation are as fast as the monthly patches or as the 20H2 version. This will be like this as long as we have the 2004 version of Windows 10 or 20H2. If we have a previous version, the installation will be done in the traditional way.

In Microsoft’s own words, Windows 10 21H2 focuses on the productivity and the security, prioritized to meet the needs of your customers based on feedback. New features focused on productivity, management and security include:

Incorporation of the compatibility with the standards WPA3 H2E to improve Wi-Fi security

with the standards to improve Wi-Fi security Windows Hello for Business introduces a new deployment method called cloud trust to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a state of deployment to running in minutes

introduces a new deployment method called cloud trust to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a state of deployment to running in minutes GPU computing support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and deployments of Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) for machine learning and other compute-intensive workflows

Hardware requirements for Windows 10 21H2

The requirements are the same as for the version 21H1 and earlier Windows 10, that is:

Processor 1 GHz.

1 GHz. RAM 1 GB for 32-bit and 2 GB for 64-bit.

1 GB for 32-bit and 2 GB for 64-bit. 32GB space free on disk.

free on disk. GPU DirectX 9 compliant.

DirectX 9 compliant. Screen with 800 x 600 resolution.

How to download it

To download it, you just have to go to Windows update and it will install quickly. Being a Enablement Package, the download and installation will be fast, so you will not have to wait long (although this will depend on the power of your equipment and if you have an SSD).

To force the search for updates you have to go to Settings> Update & security> Windows Update> Check for updates. Be patient because, as usual, the launch is gradual and may not appear on your device yet.