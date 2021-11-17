New trailer for Red, with the theme of Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

It seems that everyone wants to announce their great releases that are to come in the coming months, which is why they have also released the new trailer for Net, the new movie of Disney and Pixar, which includes the song “Nobody Like U”, composed by Billie eilish and FINNEAS.

Net features Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie chiang), a slightly weird but confident 13-year-old girl who is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), her protective and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for an adolescent. And if the changes in his life and in his body weren’t enough, every time he gets too excited (which happens to him pretty much ALL THE TIME), he turns into a giant red panda.

The new original movie by Pixar Animation Studios It is directed by Domee Shi, winner of the Oscar for his short film BeamAnd according to her, if you tell a story about a 13-year-old girl’s coming of age in the early 2000s, it is practically mandatory to include a boy band:

We needed Mei, our character, to be obsessed with something her mother didn’t like at all. The boy bands were the first approach to the world of boys for many girls of that age. They were all gorgeous, polite and loving, and they were a connecting link between the girls and their best friends. Also, I thought it would be great to create an animated boyband.

This is how 4 * Town emerged, the first boy band from Pixar. The filmmakers asked Billie eilish and FINNEAS to write the band’s fictional songs, three in all, including the song “Nobody Like U” featured in the new trailer. Furthermore, the Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (Black panther, The Mandalorian) composes the score of Net, which will premiere on March 11, 2022.