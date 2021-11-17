Nets vs Warriors LIVE today (34-31) | 11/16/2021

Actions resume in Brooklyn between two of the NBA’s best records

Brooklyn leaves with a slight lead at the end of the first 12 minutes, but the game promises to be a war

The two teams show us that this can be an early final. Nets still lead by just one possession over the Warriors

Kevin Durant leads the game in points with 7, followed by Curry with 6 and Griffin with 4

The game continues very even at the Barclays Center with the Nets looking for more paint and the Warriors the long distance

The Nets begin to take off with a great offensive work from Durant, the Warriors will not have an easy night

Very even game at the beginning with a small difference in favor of the Nets

The ball already flies at the Barclays Center between the Nets receiving the Warriors

After visiting Brooklyn, the Warriors will travel to Cleveland and Detroit to host the Raptors on Sunday and the 76ers on Wednesday.

After facing the Warrios, the Brooklyn team will host the Cavaliers and Magic tomorrow, and then visit Cleveland and go to Boston.

After Durant, James Harden averages 19.5 points, 7.6 assists and leads the team with 9.3 assists per game.

Another of the leaders in the bay team is Green, because with his numbers of 8.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, he shows the need to have him on the floor for the Warriors.

The arena inaugurated on September 21, 2012 has a capacity of 17,732 spectators for basketball. The New York Islanders of the NHL play in the same enclosure.

Golden State’s great squad has a record of 11 wins and 2 losses, however they fell surprisingly against the Hornets by a score of 106-102

The Brooklyn team comes into the game after winning as a visitor against the Thunder with a score of 120-96, which came to be placed in third place in the Eastern conference with a 10-4 record.

23 Draymond Green, 22 Andrew Wiggins, 5 Kevon Looney, 30 Stephen Curry, 3 Jordan Poole.

1 Bruce Brown Jr., 7 Kevin Durant, 2 Blake Griffin, 13 James Harden, 12 Joe Harris.

With 11 wins in 13 games, Golden State wants to return to victory after an unexpected 106-102 loss to the Hornets on the road in Charlotte.

With 3 consecutive victories against the Magic, Pelicans and Thunder, Brooklyn will look against a contender to keep up the good pace and continue to show why those led by Steve Nash are the main candidate for the NBA title.

Two of the main contenders for the league championship will meet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as the duel is number 2 in the Eastern conference against the leader of the Wild West.