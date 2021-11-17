Nets vs Warriors LIVE today (34-31) | 11/16/2021

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
53

7:06 PM2 minutes ago

12:00 the second quarter begins

Actions resume in Brooklyn between two of the NBA’s best records

7:00 PM8 minutes ago

End of the first quarter

Brooklyn leaves with a slight lead at the end of the first 12 minutes, but the game promises to be a war

5:52 PM16 minutes ago

02:00 in the first room

The two teams show us that this can be an early final. Nets still lead by just one possession over the Warriors

5:50 PM18 minutes ago

04:00 in the first room

Kevin Durant leads the game in points with 7, followed by Curry with 6 and Griffin with 4

7:44 PM24 minutes ago

06:00 in the first room

The game continues very even at the Barclays Center with the Nets looking for more paint and the Warriors the long distance

6:40 PM28 minutes ago

08:00 in the first room

The Nets begin to take off with a great offensive work from Durant, the Warriors will not have an easy night

7:37 PM31 minutes ago

10:00 in the first quarter

Very even game at the beginning with a small difference in favor of the Nets

7:33 PM35 minutes ago

Starts the match

The ball already flies at the Barclays Center between the Nets receiving the Warriors

6:15 PM an hour ago

All set for the game of the day

6:06 PM an hour ago

Upcoming games for the Warriors

After visiting Brooklyn, the Warriors will travel to Cleveland and Detroit to host the Raptors on Sunday and the 76ers on Wednesday.

6:06 PM an hour ago

Upcoming games for the Nets

After facing the Warrios, the Brooklyn team will host the Cavaliers and Magic tomorrow, and then visit Cleveland and go to Boston.

5:53 PM an hour ago

James Harden and the eternal beard

After Durant, James Harden averages 19.5 points, 7.6 assists and leads the team with 9.3 assists per game.

5:53 PM an hour ago

Draymond Green, Curry’s right hand man

Another of the leaders in the bay team is Green, because with his numbers of 8.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, he shows the need to have him on the floor for the Warriors.

5:36 PM2 hours ago

The Barclays Center, home of the Nets

The arena inaugurated on September 21, 2012 has a capacity of 17,732 spectators for basketball. The New York Islanders of the NHL play in the same enclosure.

5:31 PM2 hours ago

Warriors with a great start to the season

Golden State’s great squad has a record of 11 wins and 2 losses, however they fell surprisingly against the Hornets by a score of 106-102

5:26 PM2 hours ago

Last game of the home team

The Brooklyn team comes into the game after winning as a visitor against the Thunder with a score of 120-96, which came to be placed in third place in the Eastern conference with a 10-4 record.

5:21 PM2 hours ago

Don’t take off from here to follow the Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors live, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Barclays Center. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

5:16 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors online and live

5:11 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Golden State Warriors player

5:06 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Brooklyn Nets player

5:01 PM2 hours ago

Golden State Warriors last quintet

23 Draymond Green, 22 Andrew Wiggins, 5 Kevon Looney, 30 Stephen Curry, 3 Jordan Poole.

3:56 PM2 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets last quintet

1 Bruce Brown Jr., 7 Kevin Durant, 2 Blake Griffin, 13 James Harden, 12 Joe Harris.

3:51 PM2 hours ago

Warriors to maintain the leadership of the West

With 11 wins in 13 games, Golden State wants to return to victory after an unexpected 106-102 loss to the Hornets on the road in Charlotte.

3:46 PM2 hours ago

Nets to maintain the winning streak

With 3 consecutive victories against the Magic, Pelicans and Thunder, Brooklyn will look against a contender to keep up the good pace and continue to show why those led by Steve Nash are the main candidate for the NBA title.

4:41 PM2 hours ago

I find it could be an early ending

Two of the main contenders for the league championship will meet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as the duel is number 2 in the Eastern conference against the leader of the Wild West.

3:36 PM3 hours ago

Great match between two contenders for the league

This afternoon two of the best teams in the league are in Brooklyn, when the Nets led by Kevin Durant, host a Warriors who dominate the Western conference with Stephen Curry as their great star.

3:31 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here