Netherlands vs Norway | Qatar 2022 World Cup: Memphis Depay signs the return of the Netherlands to a World Cup

PLow aces gets in in the Qatar 2022 World Cup ‘calculator in hand’. The ‘Oranje’ was served by the tie -except for a scandalous win by Turkey- to finish leader of Group G and with a point they seemed to settle (almost) from the beginning. However, the last goals of Steven Bergwijn (84 ‘) and Memphis Depay (91’) ended up giving him the victory against Norway (2-0).

Norway still has more ‘crime’. Without the injured Erling Haaland, but with Martin Odegaard and Sorloth, he played hoping for a ‘favor’ from Montenegro against Turkey … which did not come. Only in the final stretch of the second half, with everything lost, did Solbakken’s team stretch slightly.

The cold atmosphere of De Kuip – there was no public due to the outbreak of coronavirus – did not help ‘warm up’ the party that decides the leadership of Group G. Van Gaal, convalescing in a wheelchair for one each, did not seem to like what he saw from the stands.

Memphis Depay, the starter alongside the ‘Spaniards’ Cillessen, Frenkie de Jong and Danjuma, capitalized on all the danger in attack until the break. Barcelona’s ‘9’ tried a couple of headshots (13 ‘and 27’), a heel hit (15 ‘) and a shot from outside the area (40’), but all his attempts were at the hands of Nyland. Danjuma also tried unsuccessfully with a shot that was too crossed on 26 ‘.

The first of the second half, curiously, was for Norway. Newcomer Thorstvedt ‘caught’ a poor clearance by De Ligt after a Normann throw-in on 55 ‘. He had everything going for him … and he finished off the clouds. The same thing happened to Danjum in the 65th minute following a pass from Bergwijn.

The chances, far from growing, dwindled until Bergwijn made Norway’s null options disappear in 84 ‘. Depay started the play from the left and Danjuma, in the crown of the area, gave in for Bergwijn to shoot Nyland with his right hand.

The sentence came in the discount. From a corner kick taken by Odegaard the 2-0 was born. Bergwijn drove from ‘coast to coast’ and gave the goal to Memphis Depay at empty goal. It was not just any goal. Former PSV, Manchester United and Lyon equaled Harry Kane (12 goals) as scorer in the Qualification Phase in the ‘UEFA zone’. He has also distributed six assists.

The game will not go down in history, but the Netherlands will not repeat the fiasco of 2018. The ‘Oranje’ returns to a World Cup. Qatar, on the other hand, will be left without seeing Haaland or Odegaard.

