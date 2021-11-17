Netflix: The most watched series and movies in the history of the platform

“The Squid Game“,”The Money Heist” and “Stranger things“They are the most watched series in the history of Netflix, while “Bird Box“and” Rescue Mission “top the list of most popular movies, according to data from the platform that offers weekly data on viewing hours.

On the occasion of the launch this Tuesday of a new website —available for now in English and Spanish but with an expansion of languages ​​planned for 2022—, Netflix has produced the first lists with global data.

According to these lists, the South Korean “The Squid Game” accumulated 1.6 billion hours seen in its first 28 days of exhibition (which is the period that the platform uses to generate the figures), which makes it the most popular series of Netflix history.

For seasons, the second would be “Bridgerton“(which heads the list of series in English), with 625 million hours seen in that first month of exhibition.

But if the views of the different installments are added, the Spanish “La Casa de Papel” reaches 1,440 million hours viewed with its seasons 3, 4 and 5; “Stranger Things” reaches 1,009 million hours viewed; “13 reasons Why”, 972 and “You”, 925, in all three cases with their seasons 2 and 3.

This is followed by another Spanish production, “Elite”, which has 532 million hours viewed (accumulated for its seasons 2 and 3) and is followed at a short distance by the French “Lupine” with 531 million, with its two installments.

The most viewed movies on Netflix

As for cinema, the list of most viewed productions in English is headed by “Bird Box” (2018), starring Sandra Bullock, which recorded 282 million hours viewed in those first 28 days that Netflix counts.

It is followed by “Rescue Mission” (2020), with Chris Hemsworth, who reached 231 million hours seen, and “The Irishman” (2019), the Martin Scorsese film with Robert de Niro and Al Pacino that went through the movie theaters before launching on the platform, where it garnered 215 million hours viewed.

In the list of non-English speaking films, the most watched title has been the German film “Blood Red Sky” (2021), with 111 million hours, followed by two Spanish films: “The Platform” (2019), with 108 million hours, and “Below Zero” (2021), which accumulated 78 million hours viewed.

The website Top10.Netflix.com will offer every Tuesday —with data from Monday to Sunday of the previous week— four lists of its most viewed proposals: Movies in English; Non-English speaking films; Series in English and Series in non-English language.

The most watched Netflix in recent weeks

In today’s first weekly listings, the most viewed productions are “Red Notice” as a film in English (148.7 million hours viewed last week) and the Italian “Yara” as a non-English-language film (17.95 million ), followed by the Brazilian “7 Prisioneiros” (9.69).

The third season of “Narcos México” is the most watched of the series in English (50.29 million), and “Squid Games” remains unbeatable as a non-English series (42.79), in a list in which it is also , in fourth position, the Brazilian “Carinha de Anjo”; the Mexican “La Venganza de las Juanas”, in seventh place, and the Colombian “Yo soy Betty, la fea”, in ninth.

The new data replaces what Netflix had so far from millions of viewers and which were quite controversial since it was enough for a subscriber to watch a specific content for two minutes for it to be counted as a viewer.

Now, the platform adds the hours of viewing of each of its products and with that it will create the weekly lists of the most popular movies and series.

“After examining different options”, the platform, present in 190 countries, has decided that measuring viewing hours “is a clear indicator of both the popularity of a title and the general satisfaction of subscribers”, as explained in his blog .

Along with these four weekly listings, more specialized lists dedicated to documentaries or reality shows will also be published without a fixed frequency. Plus the relations of “The 10 most popular” of each country are maintained.

