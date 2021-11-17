Netflix releases trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’, a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (VIDEO)

Netflix spear trailer from ‘Don’t Look Up’, movie starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. A few hours ago, the streaming platform announced the advance of its new film production.

For ‘Don’t Look Up’, Netflix brought together great talents from Hollywood. The direction of this new film is in charge of Adam McKay, who won an Oscar for ‘best adapted screenplay’, with ‘The Big Short’ (2015).

Additionally, ‘Don’t Look Up’ will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. But in the new Netflix movie they will also participate Timothée Chalamet, Meryl streep and Ariana Grande.

DON’T LOOK UP (L to R). Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, and Timothée Chalamet as Yule. Cr. Niko Tavernise / Netflix © 2021 (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

‘Don’t Look Up’, official trailer of the new Netflix movie

A few hours ago, Netflix shared through its social networks the first trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’, a film project that is shaping up to be one of the best films of this year.

‘Don’t Look Up’ is coming to Netflix next Dec. 24However, some theaters will screen the film beginning Thursday, December 9.

So far, the first trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’ exceeds 800 thousand views on YouTube and users on social networks already have a opinion regarding the first images of the new Netflix movie.

“Netflix is ​​not disappointing us for this end of the year”, “At first glance it is irresistible”, “I need to see it”, “You can see that it is a movie”, are some comments that stand out in social networks.

‘Don’t Look Up’, the new Netflix movie

‘Don’t Look Up’ bets on a apocalyptic story. Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover that the earth could explode in six months.

DON’T LOOK UP (L to R) JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, ROB MORGAN as DR. CLAYTON “TEDDY” OGLETHROPE. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021 (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they identify that a large comet called ‘the planet killer’However, no one seems to care about this situation.

The team will embark on a global media tour to alert people around the world to this new catastrophe that would undoubtedly spell the extinction of humanity.

DON’T LOOK UP (clockwise) MERYL STREEP as PRESIDENT JANIE ORLEAN, LONNIE FARMER as AIDE # 1, JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, ROB MORGAN as DR. CLAYTON “TEDDY” OGLETHROPE, JONAH HILL as JASON ORLEAN, RICHARD DONELLY as AIDE # 2 Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021 (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

But Kate Dibiasky, Dr. Randall Mindy, and Dr. Oglethorpe have a great challengeHow to get the attention of the social obsessed public before it’s too late?

Adam McKay He is not only the director of ‘Don’t Look Up’, he also wrote the script and is part of the production team.

The cast from ‘Don’t Look Up’ is made up of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.