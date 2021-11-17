Netflix Red Alert | How was THAT fight scene between Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds made?

Red alert, the movie starring Dwayne johnson, Gal gadot and Ryan reynolds, this weekend became Netflix’s biggest movie premiere. Success that is not only attributed to the big stars involved, but also to the gigantic action scenes that make it so attractive to the mass audience. So here we reveal how the three protagonists involved made THAT spectacular fight scene?

When Interpol sends a Red alert, means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

RedGol spoke with George Cottle, the coordinator of action and stunts of Red Notice, for the planning details of the scene where the stars of the film have a lengthy showdown in the showroom where they sneak into to obtain one of Cleopatra’s eggs.

The conversation with Cottle turned in particular to that great sequence when he was asked if they got to a point where any of the talents wanted to do something risky.

Cottle confesses that “There were a few moments when they were having such a good time with the action, they said ‘no, no, no. Got it, got it.’ Especially, it happened in the fight footage in the showroom. Those moves. .. That was a very complicated sequence. So we took our time, we set the action and they did it very well, it was very entertaining to watch them “.

Red alert: How was the red room scene made in the Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds?

As George Cottle put it, “This is basically a set, it was built on a stage. Initially, the art department had visual proposals about what it should look like, how big the room was going to be and how big the space was in it. the one that could be operated. We took those plans and took them to our rehearsal area and, believe it or not, we created all that space with cardboard boxes“.

“We built all the walls, all the display cases, and marked with near perfect measurements, to get an idea of ​​what the set was going to look like long before they built the actual set.. So, we called the director to come to our stage, we had our stuntmen and we fixed where he wanted the action to go “

“We always knew the back wall was going to generate that red silhouette and always wanted that beautiful silhouetted shot with the three of them fighting along that wall.. So, we always knew: we are going to start here, we are going to stop here, we will move here to there and everything would end on this other side, “he said.

“Once we have the pieces of the puzzle, the director turns to us to work on all the fun parts of putting the puzzle together.”

Red alert: The costumes were a theme of proportions in the scene

The thing is, it wasn’t just any fight scene. The three stars are in a confined space, with objects that cross their path and they are also dressed in formal dress, completely formal.

On clothing, Cottle stated that “It’s something we obviously have to take into consideration. What we usually do is take the fight to a place where the director and the cast are happy, and it looks good. Because most of the stuntmen come to work in a T-shirt and diver. That’s a lot different from wearing a perfectly shod Tom Ford jacket. “.

“We went from that to the amazing wardrobe department giving us rehearsal clothes, so instead of spending thousands and thousands of dollars on an awesome wardrobe, we were getting cheaper versions of the costumes. We dressed the doubles and went off to make the fight and we reviewed what would have to change, “said Cottler, showing that a cloth could rip under the arm or that it would not allow movements agile enough for filming.

“We’re going to rip up the suit here, when Gal does this kick here. We have to make sure the cameras are in a certain position. We try to cover all those aspects before we get to the day of filming.”George concluded.

Red alert It is available from Friday, November 12 on Netflix.