Netflix buys Christian Bale’s new movie for a lot of money

The streaming platform Netflix is ​​always looking for new content for its catalog and has now acquired Christian Bale’s new horror thriller.

Although Netflix spend a lot of money on original content, that does not mean that from time to time they go to the market and buy movies as interesting as The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian bale.

For now Red Notice from Dwayne johnson, Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot It is the most expensive movie Netflix has produced, but it will soon be surpassed by The gray man directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) which will have a cast headed by Chris Evans, Ryan gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and Billy bob thornton. So once again they show that they don’t mind spending money on talent, as that means more paying subscribers. That’s why now they have invested 55 million dollars in the next horror thriller of Christian bale titled The Pale Blue Eye.

What will this movie be about?

Based on the 2003 novel by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye will reunite the actor Christian bale with the filmmaker Scott cooper for the third time, since they have previously coincided The law of the strongest (2013) and Hostile (2017). The plot follows a veteran detective who investigates a series of murders that occurred at the West Point Academy of the US Army in the year 1830. This character will be accompanied by a curious cadet and aspiring poet who turns out to be Edgar allen poe, although for now it is not known who will interpret it.

The truth is that it is a very interesting story that surely Netflix will promote it a lot, since soon Christian bale will have another great explosion in his film career with the film of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and the new production of David O. Russell with which he will share the screen with two very fashionable actresses as they are Anya Taylor-Joy and Margot robbie.