Moto Watch 100, data sheet of characteristics and price

Without warning beyond previous leaks, Motorola has unveiled a new smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100. With this new smartwatch, the company makes the leap from the Wear OS of the Moto 360 through its own system that the company has dubbed Moto OS.

Motorola leaves Wear OS aside, with a new 1.3 inch screen circular smartwatch and 42mm case, which continues to offer smart functions, pulse recording and sports activity recording, at a more affordable price.

Moto Watch 100 data sheet

Moto Watch 100 Screen 1.3 inch LCD Sensors Pulsometer

SpO2

Sleep monitoring

Gps

Accelerometer

Gyroscope Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Compatibility Android

iOS (coming soon) Battery 355 mAh

Autonomy of up to 2 weeks Others Resistance 5 ATM

26 sports activities Dimensions and weight 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm

45.8 g. Price 99 dollars (87 euros at the change)

Goodbye Wear OS

Motorola has a new smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100. It is the first smartwatch of the house that debuts sown operating system, called Moto OS, similarly to how the latest Amazfit use Zepp OS. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS, although support for iOS will not be ready until December. There is no Wear OS.

What there is is a new circular smartwatch, with 1.3 inch LCD screen, two physical buttons and a 42-millimeter aluminum case, weighing 29 grams without strap (with it, 45.8). The display supports Always On.

With GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Moto Watch 100 supports 26 sports activities And it can record your pulse continuously and calculate your blood oxygen saturation level. This in addition to keeping you informed of the notifications that reach your mobile.

The battery of the Moto Watch 100 has a capacity of 355 mAh and, according to the company, it should give for up to two weeks of autonomy with typical use. The battery is fully charged after 1 hour of charging.

Moto Watch 100 versions and prices

The Moto Watch 100 is available in black and silver, for the moment in the United States and Canada, without us knowing for now if it will be sold in other regions. Its price in the United States is $ 99.99, about 84.50 euros to change.

