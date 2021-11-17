More deaths in ischemic heart disease in rheumatoid arthritis

XVII Meeting of the Working Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

Last week more than 120 internists met to discuss the main novelties and new diagnostic and therapeutic targets in the control of vascular risk. One of the highlights of the meeting was the relationship between vascular risk and inflammation (immunomodulatory function of HDL), colchicine in cardiovascular disease, and vascular risk management in rheumatological diseases.

Angel Ceballos Torres, from the Vascular Risk Unit of the San Cecilio de Granada Clinical Hospital, highlighted in the conclusions of his presentation that “chronic systemic inflammation has been related to increased cardiovascular risk in patients with immune-mediated rheumatic diseases.” In this sense, he has given as an example that in rheumatoid arthritis mortality due to ischemic heart disease is 59 percent higher than in the general population, in addition to the greater presence that these patients have of “arteriosclerotic carotid plaques and greater prevalence of calcification of the coronary arteries ”.

Held in Madrid on November 11 and 12, under the name of the XVII Vascular Risk Meeting of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), this has also addressed the smoking, which is an important risk factor that produces cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. In this regard, it is estimated that up to 40 percent of atherosclerotic disease is due to smoking

Another of the main novelties addressed in this event has been the TAC or resonance for the stratification of the vascular risk and the early detection of atheroma plaques and cardiovascular disease, among others. This medical practice is essential for the stratification of vascular risk and for the early detection of atheroma plaques and cardiovascular disease.

Only in 30% of patients with high vascular risk are the objectives strictly achieved

From the SEMI they have recalled that only in 30 percent of patients with high (with diabetes or kidney failure) or very high vascular risk (with a history of heart attack or stroke) are the optimal therapeutic control management objectives strictly achieved vascular risk.

RNA therapies in cardiovascular disease

Among the main novelties addressed at the meeting are: the new RNA therapies (RNA for its acronym in Spanish) in cardiovascular prevention and dyslipidemia management or the therapeutic possibilities of bempedoic acid, a new lipid-lowering drug.

These new RNA therapies allow reducing LDL cholesterol levels by up to 40 percent in 80 percent of patients (as is the case with the drug Inclisirán), according to José Luis Díaz Díaz, from the Unit of Lipids and Cardiovascular Risk of the University Hospital Complex of A Coruña (Chuac).