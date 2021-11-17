Modders fix GTA Trilogy’s horrible rain, not Rockstar

On the left, the original rain in the game. On the right, the rain after the glorious work of the modders. Image : Rockstar / GTA Trilogy Mods.

The trilogy of GTA recently “remastered” has one of the rains uglier I’ve ever seen in a video game, but a few days after its release, the modders they have fixed it. No longer will you walk the streets of Vice City at night, only to be covered in what appears to be cobwebs being shot by Spider-Man. Finally, you can see the map calmly even when it rains.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition seems to be sick. Yes, the games are sick. They need doctors. Fortunately for them, Rockstar has a community of modding quite dedicated , who are trained in virtual health care for games. These mighty ones, whose works (or mods) ma s important were eliminated By releasing this disastrous and expensive remastered version, you have taken on the gigantic task of fixing the game. They have embarked on this new job with the rage of a community used to being treated badly or belittled by a company that has gotten too big.

The rain, which has become more transparent thanks to approximately half dozen from modifications searching for the perfect raindrop is just the beginning of your job. Others modders they are trying restore radio stations in the series, which were completely destroyed by music licenses that expired. The game’s jerseys, currently haunted by ghostly textures, have an army of modders behind them dedicated to improving them. But all of this is just the surface.

The damage in the game is profound. From the geometry of the characters to the textures of the buildings, everything is flawed and looks bad. It’s as if Rockstar has found a new kind of haunting valley, but instead of relying on how people should look like, it disturbs our perception and memories of virtual cities.

Despite inventing a new kind of open-world horror, Rockstar itself is trying to fix some of these problems, even disabling its own launcher of the game for a few days while urgently deleting some files in the PC version of the game. While the games of GTA They were unplayable for days, they are now back on PC and available to buy again.