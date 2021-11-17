MLB Marcus Stroman has no interest in signing with Yankees

It seems that Marcus stroman began this Tuesday wanting to hold discussions on social networks, since he and users of Twitter they had a ‘heated’ exchange of words. The reason for this’Fight‘was that the pitcher was related to New York Yankees, a team that would not be interested in going in future seasons of MLB for this reason.
Marcus Stroman is one of the most wanted pitchers in the free agency market this year and contrary to what several of his colleagues, he would be closing the door to the New York Yankees against a possible firm.
This left him exposed in a conversation (or discussion?) He had on Twitter with fans of the Bronx team who told him that he would look good in the striped uniform, which he would not want in his career.
The reasons why the now ex-New York Mets pitcher did not want to be part of the ‘Mules’ would be that in the first place, he does not have a good relationship with Brian Cashman because of comments made in the past; and secondly, their style would not go with that of the organization because of their way of being and dressing.
Marcus Stroman has been targeted by multiple teams this off season as he is in free agent status and has had performances that support what he could do on the mound in MLB 2022.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and continues to be) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
see more