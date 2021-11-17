Tech Microsoft will not add more backward compatible games to Xbox for several reasons By Arjun Sethi - 37

During the afternoon of yesterday the Xbox 20th anniversary event was held, where those from Redmond left us with interesting news such as more than 30 new games that have received FPS Boost or the new and latest wave of new backward compatible games for Xbox. And yes, when we say last we are not deceiving you, since through a blog via Xbox Wire, it has been confirmed that Microsoft will not add more backward compatible games to Xbox for several reasons. After about 3 years with no backward compatibility news, Xbox gamers can now enjoy 76 new backward compatible gameswhich will be the last to be added to the backward compatible games catalog, as Microsoft will not add any more backwards compatible games to Xbox because it has reached the capacity limit to bring new games to the catalog due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions. Their constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the Backward Compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four Xbox generations. While we continue to focus on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog of the past due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions. Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Together, we have celebrated our passion for amazing games and have demonstrated the importance of preserving our legacy for future generations of gamers. Game compatibility and preservation are central to the DNA of Team Xbox and our community, and we are excited to explore new ways to preserve our history and carry the catalog of the thousands of titles available in the Xbox ecosystem through new innovations. like xCloud and future platforms.

