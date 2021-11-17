Mexico vs United States: The Mexican U-20 team, champion of the Revelations Cup

Lto U-20 Mexican National Team was consecrated as the champion of the Revelations Cup, by defeating the United States 2-1 at the Miguel Alemn Valds Stadium in Celaya.

With this result, Luis Prez’s team reached 7 points, enough to win the title in the quadrangular tournament organized by the Mexican Football Federation.

Having in Marcelo Flores to his best footballer on the court, the Tricolor took the lead at minute 6 of action through the player who plays in the youth Arsenal.

Flores drove the ball from outside the area, skillfully took off a defender to take a cross shot that ended up on the American networks.

Mexico went into halftime with the advantage. Nevertheless, very soon they were overtaken by the whole of the Stars and Stripes. Uvaldo Luna was in charge of putting the 1-1 at the start of the complement.

Despite this, El Tri did not lower his arms and had his reward at minute 63. A cross from Marcelo Flores was finished off by Al vila, who did not forgive and scored the 2-1 definitive.

In this U-20 home run Brazil and Colombia also participated.

Photo: @miseleccionmx

