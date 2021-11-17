Mexico vs Canada LIVE

Mexico vs Canada define the leader of the CONCACAF Final Octagonal Course to Qatar 2022. In Edmonton with a temperature of -8 degrees, the Mexican team will seek to leave defeat behind in the face of USA.

Players to watch in Mexico vs Canada

On the part of the Mexican team, we will have to follow up on Raul Jimenez. The Wolves forward was somewhat off against the United States and is looking for his 28th goal to put him on the national team’s record books. It should be noted that the ‘Tata‘ Martino has given him preference in the Mexican attack, over Rogelio Funes Mori.

Side of Canada, we will have to follow

Alphonso davies

. The player of the Bayern Munich It has been one of the engines that the current call of the maple leaf has, and it is even used as a striker. His natural position is one of defense.

Prediction of Mexico vs Canada

In the betting houses, the triumph of the Mexican team pays with a +200, the same fee as the tie. While the victory of Canada gives a +133. While all odds are favorable, Canadians can be favored under these quotas.

It should be remembered that Canada It is the only team that remains undefeated in the Octagonal Final after seven disputed dates. They add three victories and four draws, placed in third place. However, a win could leave them as leaders of the general table.

When and where to see Mexico vs Canada?

The match will be on Tuesday, November 16 at 20:05 hours, Central Mexico time, but the transmission by Azteca 7, aztecadeportes.com and the Azteca Deportes App, will start from 7:50 p.m. You can’t miss a second.

