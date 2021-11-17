Mexico loses in Canada and complicates its pass to Qatar 2022

When there seemed to be no problems on the way to Qatar 2022, the Mexican National Team encountered a snowstorm on the way. Or could it be that Martino and his platoon traveled to their destination knowing it, a mere self-destructive drive? There are no quiet playoffs, except for some exceptions. How deluded we were. In Edmonton, El Tri finished Concacaf’s third qualifying window as Jack Nicholson in the penultimate scene of The glow, lost in that ice maze. And the ghosts of past trauma that swarm through the snow. With the heart warmer than the body, Mexico only played the five minutes of compensation and left in Canada something more than its tranquility and the first place of the octagonal.



Henry’s butt to Lozano lengthened the start of hostilities. Two more minutes to warm up, if that was possible. Seven passed and the game was still stuck in the snow. And 15, and the same. Chucky’s blood froze as the game mutated into a snowball fight. There were no signs of life until Henry tunnelled through the ice pile and Larin picked up the ball on the other side of the grotto. Ochoa bagged the hail. Shortly after, Gallardo mimicked the exercise and Jiménez skated with Nathan Chen’s pinwheels and edging on the ice and his blades. Just a hint. Everything was intention in the first 45 minutes in Edmonton. The cold petrifies ideas and guns. Ask Napoleon.

Perhaps the minimalist script was precisely what Martino expected. That the glacial climate would also freeze the crisis and doubts. A more inspiring match than a poutine in Toronto. The immobilistic plan and the prayers to the bison totem worked for the ‘Tata’ until Johnston stabbed Orbelín with a carambáno and threw him towards Ochoa’s cabin; the guardian pushed the beam away from Frozono, but Larin, the ‘snowman’, activated the spark a second time. Ochoa, Martino and Araujo were like an iceberg. O’Canada.

The situation warranted a forceful and immediate action. Martino broke the inaugural 5-3-2 and injected Corona and Alvarado to strengthen the front line. To populate the tundra with troops. It passed, but Herdman settled a herd of elk in the woods that Borjan guarded. And the Saskatchewan totems stopped working. Eustáquio threw the maple candy and Ochoa was left with his bare feet glued to the ice lake. Gallardo and Vásquez did not come to the rescue either. Larin ate the treat. Canadian toddlers celebrated like grizzly bears frolicking in the snow. Winter party in Edmonton with music by Gord Downie, which the hot Qatari winter already embraces.

Adrian Macias (Adrian Macias)



Martino stopped entrusting himself to the totems and changed his prayers towards ‘El Abuelo’ Cruz and Matías Vuoso. Alvarado then tested Borjan’s atrophied muscles, but the goalkeeper responded with a move worthy of the Edmonton Oilers goalkeeper. Davies had the entire Yukon to ride at leisure when Dominguez left Eskimo territory for Córdova to invoke his Japanese magic between the ruts of Layrea and Johnston. It did not work. Jiménez fired at Calgary thanks to a random pitch, a symptom of the mess. Mexico was thicker than maple syrup.

Herrera’s header goal, to the center of ‘Tecatito’, the first rational play of the night, was a hopeless vaccine, despite the fact that the game melted with fire. ‘Les Rouges’ panicked, more from vertigo than from Tri’s footballing diligence. And, in a clearly Concacafkian play, lightning and flashes struck. And polar gusts. A sneaky corner kick unleashed chaos, Sanchez tried to score with his shoulder and only caused a coven. The final minutes were an anarchic solo instrumental from Rush. El Tri only reaped drama from the tragicomic onslaught. Canada defended with Trudeau, the reserve garrisons of the Mounted Police and the Ottawa Parliament Police. In the end, Guarded, Alvardo, Edson and company tried to rescue with fists and blows what they could not defend with the ball at their feet. An NHL-style closure, to the delight of the fans who filled the Commonwealth stands.

In the end, Qatar was not that close. It will be the snowstorm that clouds the panorama. Or more problems that we don’t want to see.