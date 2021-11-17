“Mexico is the best option for Marcelo Flores”

The Tri U-20 coach assured that he will try in every way to convince the Arsenal prospect to defend the colors of Mexico

CELAYA – Luis Perez, technician of the U-20 Mexican National Team, commented that they will do everything possible to keep Marcelo Flores placeholder image within the ranks of the Tricolor, after being crowned in the Revelations Cup, which was played in Celaya, Guanajuato.

“From Marcelo we have interpreted that he has pride and passion for the Mexico shirt, Marcelo has told us that he is very happy and has shown us that he is happy on and off the field. I hope he chooses Mexico because we are the best option, we will try in every way so that he can choose for Mexico, “said Luis Pérez.

Luis Pérez led Mexico U-20 to win the Revelations Cup. Imago7

Marcelo Flores collaborated to score the goal that gave Mexico the victory over Brazil, on matchday two of the tournament, and was the star of the match against the United States, which helped crown the Tricolor in the Revelations Cup.

“We know that against the United States they are always complicated games, today we were forceful, we would have liked to play in a better way, the games have to be played in the best way, happy for them, because they have made an effort,” added the coach of the Mexican National Team. Sub-20.

Marcelo Flores can still choose between Mexico, Canada and England, since he has the option of playing with one of those three countries. The one formed in the basic forces of Arsenal has mentioned that he has not made the final decision yet.

“I want to clarify that in the last game I commented that Marcelo has a lot of quality and we would love that he and many of them could consolidate themselves in the senior team, I believe that it is a whole process that selection is reinforcing with good habits and values ​​and hopefully many of this generation and those who have done great things will soon be consolidated with the senior team “, he commented Luis Perez.