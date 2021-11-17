Mexico defeats the United States and is crowned in the Revelations Cup

This Selection could with the United States. The Mexican youth who played the Revelations Cup managed to be crowned after beating their peer of the stars and stripes with authority by a score of 2-1, with an outstanding display of the Aztec promise that plays at Arsenal,

With this result, the team led by Luis Perez reached seven points, enough to become the best team in the tie, where the national teams also participated. Brazil and Colombia in addition to that of the United States.

Marcelo Flores once again demonstrated his talent

It was in minute 5 ‘of the game, when Flores received the ball in three quarters of the court and drove as if he were a highly experienced player. Entering the area, Flores outwitted the American behind and scored a flag goal with a powerful shot.

From there, the United States team tried to react, with greater possession of the ball and with a patience that gave Mexico the opportunity to attack the counterattack. Nevertheless, there were good arrivals in both goals, but neither of them managed to pierce the nets in the remainder of the first half.

It was until the beginning of the second half when the visiting team got the equalizer, through a good move that sealed the player Luna.

However, Mexico, instead of backing down taking care of the equalizer, reacted with authority and Flores returned to expose a chair of his quality with a precise center for Alí Ávila, who was not at all doubtful, and sent the leather to the bottom of the rival goal.

It is true that Mexico suffered in the final minutes of the engagement, but the defense, hand in hand with Julio Díaz and Leone, behaved at the height and awarded Mexico the victory, and consequently the title of this tournament, which was played for the first time.