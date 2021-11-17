Mexican Stock Exchange loses this September 3

CDMX.- The The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) fell 0.48% this Friday in its main indicator to settle at 51,835.09 points, and as a result it closed with a weekly loss of 1.13%.

The accumulated decline occurred “after having advanced 1.97% during the previous week,” he explained to Efe Banco Base analyst Karla Bajos.

He pointed out that the performance of the local market “was mainly due to a market adjustment, caused by a profit taking by investors” since from the minimum of August 19 to the maximum level reached on September 1, the CPI accumulated a yield of 5.17%.

The specialist specified that, after reaching the historical maximum of 53,400.27 points, the Price and Quotation Index (CPI), main indicator of the BMV, “began to show a downward movement, returning to levels below 52,000 points.”

He recalled that within the index, weekly losses were recorded in 18 of the 34 main issuers, where the negative performance of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua (-3.62%) and Cemex (-3.59%) stood out.

“However, in the accumulated of the year, the gains within the index predominate, where Cemex presents an accumulated yield of 56.96%, supported by the process of economic recovery,” the analyst said.

Despite the setback this Friday, the Mexican index registers a positive performance accumulated so far this year of 17.63%.

On the day, the Mexican peso appreciated 0.45% against the dollar, by trading at 19.89 units per greenback on the interbank market.

The CPI it closed at 51,835.09 units with a loss of 252.38 points and a negative variation of 0.48% compared to the previous session.

The volume traded in the market reached 143.7 million titles for an amount of 12,181 million pesos (about 612.4 million dollars).

Of the 666 firms that were listed on the day, 246 ended up with their prices rising, 382 had losses and 38 more closed without change.

The titles with the greatest upward variation were the housing construction company Desarrolladora Homex (HOMEX), with 10.34%; the telecommunications infrastructure leasing company Telesites (SITES B-1), with 6.25%, and the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE B), with 4.56%.

In contrast, the securities that traded down were from the financial company Grupo Profuturo (GPROFUT), with -3%; the media conglomerate Grupo Televisa (TLEVISA CPO), with -2.91%, and the restaurant operator Alsea (ALSEA), with -2.5%.

In the day two sectors won, the industrial (0.15%) and the materials (0.01%), and two lost, the frequent consumption (-0.74%) and the financial (-0.12% ).