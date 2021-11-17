Mexican national team played the coldest game in its history

Mexico has had bad results in the cold and against Canada it is played to regain the lead of the tie heading to Qatar 2022

The forecast temperature for 19:00 in Edmonton will be -9 ° Celsius and it became the coldest game in the history of the Mexican National Team, who will face Canada on the eighth date of the Concacaf qualifier heading to Qatar 2022.

This forecast temperature in the city, which is the headquarters of the Commonwealth Stadium, exceeds the -5.4 ° with which El Tri played in the visit to Edmonton on October 12, 1997 or the -5 ° with which the team now coached by Gerardo Martino played a match against Belorussia in 2014.

Imago 7

In 2001, Mexico also played a -1 ° match in Columbus, United States, in a match they lost 2-0.

In the cold, Mexico has had poor results. In 1997, in Edmonton, they drew two goals with Canada and lost in 2001 against the United States 2 to 0. In Belarus they fell 3 to 2, despite the goals of Raúl Jiménez.

The Tricolor is reunited with Edmonton, in the midst of the controversy for accumulating three consecutive defeats against the United States and with the danger of falling to fourth place in the race for a ticket to the World Cup, in case of a ‘slip on the ice’.