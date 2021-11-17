Mexican banking was heated with celebration of Canada; goal was failure of Memo

Enrique Martinez Villar

Canada / 16.11.2021 21:13:37





The cold of Edmonton ‘disappeared’ for a few moments, then Canada He went to the dressing room after the first half, beating 1-0 to Mexico and in the celebration of the locals, spirits were heated in the Commonwealth Stadium.

Before the break the score was opened in favor of the locals, because a mistake by Guillermo Ochoa allowed him to Cyle Larin reach the ball that the goalkeeper bounced America, and those of the Maple Leaf went up on the scoreboard at minute 45.

At the time of the celebration, the Canadian coach, John herdman, was effusive, waving his arms and gesturing towards the Mexican bank, provoking the ire of the Assistant to Gerardo Martino, Jorge Theiller, who started with the claims.

And it is that there had not all begun, because Herdman throughout the game was making words with Theiler.

Therefore, after 1-0, some members of the Canadian banking gestures towards Theiler that he talked a lot, so the fourth official had to intervene so that it did not happen to majors.

In addition, at the end of the first half when the two teams were already going to the locker room, the discussion continued between the elements of the two technical bodies, but in the end each one continued with its course.